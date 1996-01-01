Source: Cooper Instrument Corp.
Developed for contractor use in air-conditioning and refrigeration applications, the SH88A superheat calculator can measure temperature and pressure valves of a refrigerant system and calculate the superheat value of an individual refrigerant system
Cooper Instrument Corp.or contractor use in air-conditioning and refrigeration applications, the SH88A superheat calculator can measure temperature and pressure valves of a refrigerant system and calculate the superheat value of an individual refrigerant system. The system provides the option of pre-selecting one of sixteen of the common refrigerants before operation, and calculates superheat without the need to consult charts. An altitude setting is incorporated to compensate for loss in air pressure.
