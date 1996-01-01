www.electricnet.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

structural failures, stress analysis, fracture mechanics, failure analysis, expert witness, flaw evaluation

Source: Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.
here Structural Integrity Associates (SI) is an engineering consulting firm dedicated to the analysis, control, and prevention of structural failures. Founded in 1983, SI possesses expertise that spans all aspects of structural integrity in industrial components and equipment, including:
  • fracture mechanics
  • stress analysis
  • corrosion, fatigue and creep analysis
  • metallurgy and materials
  • nondestructive examination
  • structural monitoring and instrumentation
  • failure analysis
