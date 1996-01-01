Sonic Flow Analysis Source: Barry Sibul & Company

The hydraulic fluid system sonic flow analysis uses a sonic flow-measuring device designed to be non-intrusive, eliminating the danger of fluid contamination or causing the turbine to trip. The measuring equipment uses a "transit time" method of determining flow, where two transducers are mounted externally to the pipe directly opposite one another, and the signal is passed directly between them. The flow analysis is said to be able to specifically isolate faulty components in an otherwise healthy system. Aeration and excessive flow can be tested by this system, identifying a leak or a bad pump or seal that is allowing air into the system.

The flow analysis measures the fluid flow at each of the valve actuators, including the control valves, main stop valves, and combined reheat valves. Depending on the specific configuration, measuring the FAS line can show the amount of leakage through the servo valve and/or the shut off valve, the emergency trip supply (ETS) line gives leakage through the solenoid valve, and flow in the FJS line indicates leakage at the servo valve. Following the analysis, the company provides a detailed report that explains the condition of the system which includes corrective recommendations for the problem noted.

