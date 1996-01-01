PCI Frame Grabber Source: Cognex Corporation

A high performance, acquisition-specific PCI frame grabber for acquiring and displaying images in color, the MVS-8100C is a member of the company's MVS-8100 series of host-based vision systems. This system provides real-time image transfer to the host PC for analysis and is designed to enable operators to better monitor inspection operations involving colored parts.

The unit provides users with a wide range of image acquisition options. For color applications, images can be acquired using a single RGB camera or two multiplexed RGB cameras. For monochrome applications, the board can support up to four multiplexed RS-170 cameras. It can also perform simultaneous acquisition from two RS-170 cameras. This feature can be used in applications such as bottle inspection.

The system comes equipped with MMX-accelerated, host-based vision software tools, and a choice of software development environments. Users can choose the company's Object Manager Interface (OMI) for rapid application prototyping and deployment, or the CVL Software Developer's Kit for developing fully customizable applications in Microsoft Visual C++.

Cognex Corporation, One Vision Drive, Natick, MA 01760; phone: 508 650-3000; fax: 508 650-3333

