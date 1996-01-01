High Pressure Fluid System Vertical Pump Upgrade Source: Barry Sibul & Company

The high pressure fluid system vertical pump upgrade is designed to replace existing horizontally mounted pumps

Barry Sibul & Companyessure fluid system vertical pump upgrade is designed to replace existing horizontally mounted pumps. The upgrade consists of replacing existing pumps and motors with fast response (greater than 140 ms full stroke) constant pressure pumps loctaed below the fluid level, "C" face motors, low dead-band discharge relief valves, discharge filter isolation valves, and pad type reservoir heaters.

<%=company%>, 3631 Platte Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; phone: 970-266-9600; fax: 970-266-9700

