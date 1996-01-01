Ground-Fault Locator Source: AVO International

The Multi-AMP Model BGL battery ground-fault locator is designed to detect, track and locate ground faults on battery systems—without resorting to sectionalizing

AVO InternationalMP Model BGL battery ground-fault locator is designed to detect, track and locate ground faults on battery systems—without resorting to sectionalizing. It tracks and locates ground faults on live or dead battery systems. The instrument differentiates between the resistive fault currents and capacitive charging currents. This feature allows the instrument to detect and track leakage paths, even in the presence of surge-suppression capacitors.

<%=company%>, 4651 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237. Phone: 800-723-2861; Fax: 214-333-3533.

