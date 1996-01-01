Fluid Transfer and Conditioning System Source: Barry Sibul & Company

The fluid transfer and conditioning system (FTCS) is a stand alone side stream filtering unit

The fluid transfer and conditioning system (FTCS) is a stand alone side stream filtering unit for existing GE steam turbine high pressure fluid systems. The product incorporates:• Two independent full flow three hp pumps• Selexsorb acid neutralization filters with duplex polishing filters downstream• Duplex polishing filters downstream of the filters• Duplex 16-in., 3 micron, beta 200 particulate filters with 14 gpm fluid flow• Two fluid sampling connections• A nitrogen blanket assmebly• A reservoir fill and drain connection

According to the company, this configuration provides twice the acid neutralization capacity and ten times the particulate filtering of the existing system and is designed to replace existing air breather/dryer assemblies with a nitrogen blanket assembly.

<%=company%>, 3631 Platte Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526, Phone: 970-266-9600; Fax 970-266-9700

