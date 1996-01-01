EHC Flushing Services Source: Barry Sibul & Company

Barry Sibul & Company offers an EHC system flush to provide long term reliable operation. The service features:• Flushing valves and blocks• A portable kidney loop filtering system• Continuous fluid sample monitoring and technical direction on-site• A detailed report following the flush• Customized flushing procedure• Barry Sibul & Company guarantees that the fluid will meet OEM specifications upon completion.

<%=company%>, 3631 Platte Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; phone: 970-266-9600; fax: 970-266-9700

