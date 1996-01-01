EHC Flushing Services

The company offers an EHC system flush to provide long term reliable operation
Barry Sibul & Company offers an EHC system flush to provide long term reliable operation. The service features:
• Flushing valves and blocks
• A portable kidney loop filtering system
• Continuous fluid sample monitoring and technical direction on-site
• A detailed report following the flush
• Customized flushing procedure
• Barry Sibul & Company guarantees that the fluid will meet OEM specifications upon completion.
<%=company%>, 3631 Platte Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; phone: 970-266-9600; fax: 970-266-9700