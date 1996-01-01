Backup Electric System Source: Trace Engineering

Trace Engineering introduces its line of backup electric system packages to provide instant backup electricity during a power failure. When connected to a generator, solar panels or other renewable energy sources, these systems can provide power during extended blackouts caused by extreme weather or utility distribution problems.

The bi-directional device automatically takes batteries' DC voltage, inverts it back to AC that supplies a designated subpanel. In areas where lengthy or frequent power outages are anticipated, the inverter can also be connected to a generator or renewable energy sources such as solar panels, wind, or micro-hydro for a virtually unlimited supply of clean power.

High-quality electric storage batteries are included that dealers can configure are based on the amount of backup time required. The backup system automatically recharges these batteries when utility power is restored. It can be mounted on a wall or outdoors in a weatherproof NEMA-approved power module enclosure. Sizes are available to meet a variety of power requirements. All models feature protection from blackouts, silent operation, and UL Listing.

Five models are available in the SW series, from 2,000 Watts to 10,000 Watts and four models in the lower cost line from 500 Watts to 3,000 Watts.

<%=company%>, 5916 195th NE, Arlington, WA 98223; Phone: 360.435.8826; fax: 360-435-3547

