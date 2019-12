Ayton Equipment Ltd. Storefront Source: Ayton Equipment Limited

Ayton Equipment Ltd. is the largest dealer of surplus process equipment in Europe. Ayton stocks a large inventory of quality surplus and remanufactured process equipment, and can also provide expertise in the areas of Filtration, Evaporation, Centrifugal Separation, Drying and Glass Lined Equipment. Ayton Equipment will provide removal of equipment and demolition services when required.