automation,control systems,SCADA,power factor,drives,panelboards,switchgear,Square D,Modicon,Telemecanique

The RTU and substation controller family of products for the utility market place are engineered, manufactured and tested in Schneider Electric's facility in Raleigh, NC. In addition to RTU and controller products, Schneider Electric provides engineering services and complete turnkey substations automation systems for the Utility Market. Visit Schneider Electric on the Web at www.modicon.com for additional company information, and www.substationautomation.com. for substation automation products and services offering.