automation,control systems,SCADA,power factor,drives,panelboards,switchgear,Square D,Modicon,Telemecanique

Schneider Electric's Automation Business is headquartered in North Andover, MA. Schneider Electric, Paris, France, is a global electrical industry leader with 1999 sales of APPROXIMATELY $9 billion. The company has global electrical industry leadership in five strategic business segments: transmission and distribution, low voltage power distribution, low voltage final distribution, industrial control and automation. Its main brands are Merlin Gerin, Modicon, Square D and Telemecanique.

The RTU and substation controller family of products for the utility market place are engineered, manufactured and tested in Schneider Electric's facility in Raleigh, NC. In addition to RTU and controller products, Schneider Electric provides engineering services and complete turnkey substations automation systems for the Utility Market. Visit Schneider Electric on the Web at www.modicon.com for additional company information, and www.substationautomation.com. for substation automation products and services offering.