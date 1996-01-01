Workshop/Production Line Testing Equipment Source: AVO International

Designed for workshop and production line testing of finished electrical products, the Megger MHP1 and MHP2 HiPots perform dielectric strength tests in conformance with UL and similar quality control standards. These compact instruments can be portable or a part of a fixed installation in designated high volatge testing areas. The MHP1 ac unit offers a continuously variable test voltage up to three kV ac, and the MHP2 ac/dc unit offers a zero to four kV dc range as well, for testing capacitive items. They can be selected to trip upon breakdown only, or above a pre-set level. Leakage trip levels are selectable between seven calibrated values.

Both models feature pre-set, switch selectable calibrated leakage trip levels, are capable of delivering 10mA current and terminals are provided for safety interlocks, warning beacons and external indication of test failure. Basic operation can be controlled from a designated safety area using the RC1 remote switch accessory for either manual or hands-free control. Two independent safety grounds are designed to keep the operator free from risk in the event of a total breakdown.

AVO International, 4651 S. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, TX 75237-1017; phone: 214-333-3201; fax: 214-333-3533

