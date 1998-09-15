Trapbase97 for Windows Source: Field Data Specialists, Inc. (FDSI)

Trapbase97 for Windows - innovative steam system management software! Trapbase maintains ALL old survey data regarding steam traps including ALL old surveys, master data and repair data for a complete historical picture. Trapbase also tracks leaks associated with the steam trap station and calculates losses for for make up water. For steam losses through failed open traps, Trapbase Report Generator calculates losses for each individual trap by pressure, orifice size, and percent failed open. No other software offers the ease of use, variety of reporting, accuracy of steam loss calculations, or includes data for external leak and make up water losses.