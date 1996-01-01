Transformer Sac Source: Andax Industries LLC

The Transformer Sac encapsulates leaking transformers while still on the pole, and provides containment of leaking oil. This product can also eliminate emergency removal of the transformer while avoiding environmental contamination. It has hangers on both sides that temporarily connect to the transformer lugs while the product is adjusted. It is made of a propriatiary blend of polyethylene for durability and a 30 mil. base for puncture resistance. It also has hook and loop closures that permit a secure fit around the mounting brackets, and heavy duty webbing closes the sac tightly around the transformer.