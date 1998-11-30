TransData Announces its MARK-V Electricity Meter Provides Electric Utilities an Advanced Power Quality Monitoring Solution for Commercial and Industrial Customers Source: TransData, Inc.

The TransData, Inc. MARK-V Series Energy Meter incorporates an advanced system for monitoring the power quality of electric service being provided to Commercial and Industrial customers. In competitive markets, Power Quality Monitoring is a proactive approach to improving customer service and system reliability. In deregulated markets, its used to monitor the distribution company's performance to insure established reliability guidelines are met.

Power disturbances and outages can be very costly and disruptive to Commercial and Industrial customers. As these customers become more concerned about power quality issues and their effects, they look to their energy service provider for answers. Installing the MARK-V Energy Meter is a simple, cost-effective solution that allows you to continuously monitor the quality of service being provided to your customers. Since electricity meters are typically installed at the final distribution point on the utility system, it also provides the ideal location to monitor the quality of power being delivered to customers.

Trace Gleibs, TransData, Inc. Executive Vice President says" the MARK-V provides the most complete metering platform available to utilities for measuring electricity consumption and monitoring the quality of power being distributed and delivered to their customers". The MARK-V Energy Meter offers "best-of-class" features and functionality for Commercial, Industrial and Substation metering applications.

The MARK-V Power Quality system is user programmable with the capability of detecting power disturbances down to 1 cycle. When a power quality event is detected, the system records the magnitude, duration description and time of occurrence. The Power Quality system can initiate dial-out communications to report service problems and power outages. Power Quality event data is stored in non-volatile memory, and can be retrieved using the MV-90™ software package from Utility Translation Systems or TransData software.

The Company

TransData, Inc., (www.transdatainc.com) is a technology-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of intelligent, solid state energy metering systems, automatic meter reading (AMR) technologies, power & energy transducers and portable metering test equipment. The company's products are used for measuring and managing energy consumption by utilities and industry worldwide, including 48 of the top 50 largest U.S. electric utilities. Founded in 1969, TransData is a privately held corporation with headquarters in Richardson, Texas.

For more information, contact their sales department at 1-800-342-9993. TransData is a registered trademark of TransData, Inc.

