Switchgear/Circuit Breaker Parts

Utilities possess the vast majority of high voltage switchgear, which is used in conjunction with large transformers

ATB, FK, and VIB are typical company models for this voltage level.

Medium voltage switchgear is found in industrial complexes such as steel mills, power plants, and refineries where 5kV and 15kV systems are used to distribute power. Models include Magnablast and Power Vac.

Low voltage switchgear operates at voltage levels no higher than 600 volts. Typical types include AK and Powerbreak.

The following parts are available: arc quenchers, auxiliary switches, baffles, bell alarms, bushings (845D, 958C), coils (trip, closing), contacts, door handles, elevating/charging motors, elevating mechanisms, fuse supports, grease (type D50, D6), interrupters, MVT/RMS (nine kits), UV devices, non-asbestos arc chutes, primary disconnects, relays, replacement modules (VB breakers), secondary disconnects, shunt trips, springs, and trip devices.

