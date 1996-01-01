Static Transfer Switch Source: Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power

The Static Transfer Switch provides break-before-make switching between two independent AC power sources for uniterrupted power to sensitive electronic equipment

Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network PowerTransfer Switch provides break-before-make switching between two independent AC power sources for uniterrupted power to sensitive electronic equipment. When used with redundant AC power sources, the switch permits maintenance without shutting down critical equipment. The switch utilizes solid-state switching devices close to the critical load, thus producing high levels of power availability and power system tolerance. It is available in 100-4,000 A models. The switch is suited for data processing, distributed computing, telecommunications equipment, and high-tech manufacturing applications. Features include:

0.25 cycle maximum transfers between AC power sources;



Manual and automatic transfers;



Selectable preferred input sources;



AccuVar TVSS for both AC inputs

