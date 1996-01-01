Servo Strainer Isolation Block Source: Barry Sibul & Company

Barry Sibul & Companytrainer Isolation Block is designed to eliminate the need for replacing a servo valve because its strainer has become plugged. Featuring both a primary and backup 90 mesh servo strainer connected to a selector valve, Barry Sibul & Companytrainer isolation block system is designed for continuous normal operation. The dirty strainer can be removed and cleaned without affecting the unit's operation. It can be installed on-line on turbines that have servo valve isolation capabilities. On other units the modification can be completed in less than 15 minutes per valve. The unit is engineered to significantly reduce the need to send servo valves out for repair due to dirty strainers.

3631 Platte Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; phone: 970-266-9600; fax: 970-266-9700


