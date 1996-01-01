Servo Isolation Modification Source: Barry Sibul & Company

Barry Sibul & Companysolation Modification is designed to hydraulically isolate the servo valve on its actuator. It consists of adding a high-pressure stainless steel ball type isolation valve on the fluid actuator supply (FAS) line of each servo controlled hydraulic actuator. It is designed to internally connect the fluid jet supply (FJS) to the FAS. The servo valve discharge pressure line to the actuator has a pressure gauge assembly attached that provides a positive feedback of hydraulic isolation.

