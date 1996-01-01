Process Fluid Chiller Source: Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power

The Liebert Process Fluid Chiller is designed to cool sensitive medical and industrial process equipment

Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power Process Fluid Chiller is designed to cool sensitive medical and industrial process equipment, meeting or exceeding all manufacturers' specifications for cooling capacity, fluid-flow rates. The chiller is factory packaged and tested, ready for final piping and wiring connections at the site. And unlike built-up systems, the Process Fluid Chiller is shipped with NRTL certification (Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory), allowing fast, hassle-free inspection and building-code approval, says the company.

Applications include: Medical imaging suites(MRI/CAT/PET), electron microscopes, CGR and RDS cyclotron, water-jacketed machinery, plastics molding and extrusion, and injection molding machines.

Features include:



Indoor/Outdoor cabinet construction



Reliable refrigeration components featuring hermetic compressor, refrigerant dehydrator, expansion valve and refrigerant receiver.



Stainless steel pump and fluid receiver provides a non-ferrous coolant loop.



Optional Emergency Water Switchover allows use of city water as an alternative emergency cooling supply.

<%=company%>, 1050 Dearborn Drive, PO Box 29186, Columbus, OH 43229 Phone: 800-877-9222 Fax: 614-841-6022

