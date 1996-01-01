The Precision Power Center offers the benefits of a customized power system, with the convenience of a pre-packaged, factory-tested system
Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Poweron Power Center offers the benefits of a customized power system, with the convenience of a pre-packaged, factory-tested system. It provides grounding, custom distribution, monitoring, and expansion capabilities. The system is suitable for computer, telecommunications, manufacturing, and LAN/WAN applications. Features include:
Computer grade, single point ground
Built-in metering and alarm annunciation, with communication to centralized monitoring;
Installation, with single input cable connection, and application matched connections to the load;
Expandable with add-on panelboards and flexible cabling.
1050 Dearborn Drive, PO Box 29186, Columbus, OH 43229 Phone: 800-877-9222 Fax: 614-841-6022.