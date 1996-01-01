Power Center Source: Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power

The Precision Power Center offers the benefits of a customized power system, with the convenience of a pre-packaged, factory-tested system

Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Poweron Power Center offers the benefits of a customized power system, with the convenience of a pre-packaged, factory-tested system. It provides grounding, custom distribution, monitoring, and expansion capabilities. The system is suitable for computer, telecommunications, manufacturing, and LAN/WAN applications. Features include:

Computer grade, single point ground



Built-in metering and alarm annunciation, with communication to centralized monitoring;



Installation, with single input cable connection, and application matched connections to the load;

