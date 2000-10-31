www.electricnet.com

Freeware | October 31, 2000

PHASORS

Source: Freeware
Interactive simulation of phasors rotating in the complex plane, projected into voltage vs. time graph. Does phasor sums, products, Euler's representation of a sinusoid. Good for learning phasor concepts.
