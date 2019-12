Online Trading System Source: Altra Energy Technologies, Inc.

Streamline for Power makes it possible for traders to buy and sell wholesale electric power online at all the major trading locations throughout North America

Streamline for Power makes it possible for traders to buy and sell wholesale electric power online at all the major trading locations throughout North America.

The online system includes features such as anonymous market access for true price realization, easy transaction follow-up, and bilateral real-time negotiation capabilities. Once a trade is made between pre-approved counterparties, each party is revealed to one another for the first time and receives automatic electronic and faxed confirmation of the deal.

Altra Energy Technologies, Inc., 1221 Lamar, Suite 950, Houston, TX 77010. Tel: 213-210-8000; Fax: 213-210-8001