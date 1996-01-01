Low Profile Programmable DC Power Supplies Source: Sorensen, Division Of Elgar

The DLM series of low profile programmable DC power supplies offer three and four-kW power supplies that provide stable output for a range of applications and are housed in a 2U rack-mount enclosure

Sorensen, Division Of Elgaries of low profile programmable DC power supplies offer three and four-kW power supplies that provide stable output for a range of applications and are housed in a 2U rack-mount enclosure. These supplies are designed to require airflow through the front panel for cooling to allow a high rackmount equipment density. By allowing a preview of voltage, current and overvoltage protection (OVP) settings before the output is turned on, the unit offers additional safety.

Status indicators on the front panel include output power status, thermal shutdown status, remote/local status, OVP, over-temperature and front panel lockout to eliminate the possibility of unauthorized or unintentional changes to programmed settings.

There are two operating modes for this system: constant voltage and constant current. The constant voltage mode regulates output voltage at the user's selected value while the output current varies with the load requirements. The constant current mode regulates the output current at the selected value while the output voltage varies with the load requirements. An automatic crossover system enables the power supplies to switch operating modes in response to varying load requirements.

The five different three kW models offer a selection of voltage ranges from zero-to-eight VDC up to 0-to-80 VDC with current ranges of 0 to 37A up to 0 to 350A. The 4 kW DLM units have the same choice of voltage ranges and current ranges from 0 to 50A and 0 to 450A. Up to five DLM power supplies can be connected in parallel to increase the current output and up to three can be connected in series to increase voltage output.

The standard non-isolated analog interface enables full programmability and status monitoring while the optional IEE-488.2 GPIB interface or isolated analog interface allow additional communication and control features. This series is certified to the international CE safety standard.

<%=company%>, 9250 Brown Deer Rd., San Diego, CA 92121; phone: 619-450-0085; fax: 619-458-0237

