Large Scale Power Supply

Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power-critical Uninterruptible Power Supply ranges from 65-1000 or more kVA and is designed to protect sensitive operations or entire facilities from voltage aberrations and outages. Insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are combined with pulse width modulation/stepwave topology to provide reliable operation in a small footprint. Applications for this unit include facility-wide networks, medical equipment, industrial processes, and large computer rooms.

The system is available in a variety of configurations:

• Single Module systems

• Parallel Redundant systems

• Isolated Redundant systems

• Power-Tie systems

• Load Bus Synchronized systems (for use with Liebert Static Bus Transfer Switches or Dual-Input PDUs)

Additional Product Features include:

• Critical bus MTBF in excess of one million hours

• Full-featured monitoring and alarm systems are displayed in easy-to-read text and graphics on a large LCD monitor

• High-energy efficiency design

