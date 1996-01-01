Large Scale Power Supply

The mission-critical Uninterruptible Power Supply ranges from 65-1000 or more kVA and is designed to protect sensitive operations
Liebert Corporation a division of Emerson Network Power-critical Uninterruptible Power Supply ranges from 65-1000 or more kVA and is designed to protect sensitive operations or entire facilities from voltage aberrations and outages. Insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are combined with pulse width modulation/stepwave topology to provide reliable operation in a small footprint. Applications for this unit include facility-wide networks, medical equipment, industrial processes, and large computer rooms.
The system is available in a variety of configurations:
• Single Module systems
• Parallel Redundant systems
• Isolated Redundant systems
• Power-Tie systems
• Load Bus Synchronized systems (for use with Liebert Static Bus Transfer Switches or Dual-Input PDUs)
Additional Product Features include:
• Critical bus MTBF in excess of one million hours
• Full-featured monitoring and alarm systems are displayed in easy-to-read text and graphics on a large LCD monitor
• High-energy efficiency design
