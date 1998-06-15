IBIS to SPICE Converter version 1.4 (Freeware) Source: Intusoft

The IBIS to Spice converter generates SPICE models from IBIS data sheet files. It reads a sub-circuit template file (template.mdl) to define the SPICE sub-circuit topology to be generated. This allows the converter to work with virtually any SPICE program. The sub-circuit template is customizable by the user. The default template contains sub-circuit structures for use with IsSpice4. The program extracts the relevant data from the IBIS file and passes it into the SPICE subcircuit topology. The software has the ability to generate SPICE models from any or all of the IBIS models in an IBIS data sheet, for typical, best, and/or worst case speeds.

The zip file contains IBIS2SPICE.* (program files), IBIST#.DWG (ICAP/4 test circuits and schematics), *.LIB/*.IBS (sample IBIS data sheet and generate model library file), sample copyright.txt file,and template.mdl(subcircuit library template structure).

To install the converter, simply unzip the file. The IBIS2SPICE.Exe, *.Hlp, *.Mdl, and *.Txt files can be placed in any directory. No other setup is necessary.