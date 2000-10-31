ETCAI Electronics Training
Source: Freeware
31 exercises to help you learn or teach electricity or electronics. Features random problem generation, extensive graphics, context sensitive help, instant scoring, and supports mouse.
VIEW THE FREEWARE! Log In
Signing up provides unlimited access to: Free Sign Up
Signing up provides unlimited access to:
- Trend and Leadership Articles
- Case Studies
- Extensive Product Database
- Premium Content
HELLO. PLEASE LOG IN. X
Not yet a member of ElectricNet? Register today.
ACCOUNT SIGN UP X
Please fill in your account details
ACCOUNT SIGN UP