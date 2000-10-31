Freeware | October 31, 2000

ETCAI Electronics Training

Source: Freeware
31 exercises to help you learn or teach electricity or electronics. Features random problem generation, extensive graphics, context sensitive help, instant scoring, and supports mouse.
