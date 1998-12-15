Energy Conversion A , V1.1 (DEMO) Source: Engineering Software

This program calculates thermodynamic and transport properties of gaseous, liquid, and solid species (TP, HP and SP) according to U.S. customary and International units. It also contains coeficients for the independent calculation of physical properties of various species. Other features are steam approximations for both saturated and superheated areas, analysis of power cycles (Carnot, Brayton, Rankine, Otto, Diesel, Magnethydrodynamics, (compression, combustion, expansion, heat transfer, and mixing), and compressible flow (velocity of sound, Mach number, stagnation and static properties, nozzle, normal shock, diffuser and thrust.