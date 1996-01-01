Discharge Monitoring Report System Source: Strand Management Solutions, Inc.

The discharge monitoring report (DMR) system is a software application that automates the process of collecting data and preparing EPA Form 3320-1

The discharge monitoring report (DMR) system is a software application that automates the process of collecting data and preparing EPA Form 3320-1 (discharge monitoring report). The system is tailored to individual permit requirements and is upgraded regularly to incorporate new state regulations and changes in calculation methods. It allows the operator to enter measurements as they become available, and limit checking is automatic and instantaneous. An "early warning system" is offered by electronically highlighting values that are potential violations or excursions to the permit limitations. This unit can provide reports including graphical and numerical monthly environmental values by parameter, and can perform complex calculations such as geometric means and rolling seven-day averages. It is said to enable efficient record retention with centralized data. Historical information is readily accessible.

